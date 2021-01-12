George Paton interviewing with Broncos for second time

Getty Images

The Broncos General Manager search is moving to another stage on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton is flying to Denver for a second interview with the team. He had his first interview with the team late last week.

Paton is the first candidate to get a second interview with the team. Bears assistant director Champ Kelly, Saints assistant G.M. of pro personnel Terry Fontenot, Patriots assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, and their own college scouting director Brian Stark have also interviewed for the job.

Ziegler has withdrawn from consideration and will remain with the Patriots. If things go well with Paton, the others may be staying in their current jobs as well.