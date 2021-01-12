How should Bill Belichick’s decision be received?

The NFL, the New England Patriots, and coach Bill Belichick avoided a disaster by pulling the plug on the planned receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Belichick deserves credit for realizing that, after last week’s insurrection (tough word, strong word, accurate word), proceeding with a ceremony that had been planned before the events of January 6 would now be untenable, especially as the passage of time and the emergence of new video demonstrate how serious the insurrection was.

But how much credit does he really deserve? Was this a selfless act in the name of country, or was it an act of self-preservation in the name of his coaching future?

The carefully-drafted statement from Belichick suggests it was the latter. Through artful use of the passive voice, Belichick never identified the person or persons who made the decision that he won’t accept the award. Was he trying to avoid angering Donald Trump, or was the statement aimed at implying that either someone else made the decision or that Belichick reluctantly made it under pressure from others but doesn’t agree with it?

“I know I also represent my family and the New England Patriots football team,” Belichick said in the statement. This implies that he received pressure from his family and from the Patriots to decline the honor.

As to the latter, he definitely did. Per multiple sources, Monday included extensive discussions and communications within the Patriots organization aimed at getting Belichick to choose a path that would preserve his reputation and the reputation of the team he coaches. Whether in the form of fan complaints, media critiques, or free-agent consternation, multiple reasons existed for Belichick deciding to keep his distance from Donald Trump.

Although Belichick preserved that distance, he has not yet disavowed his past support for the outgoing president. Belichick wrote a letter to Trump on the eve of the 2016 election expressing support for Trump’s candidacy. Trump asked for permission to read the letter at a New Hampshire rally. Belichick responded by sending a new letter that Trump characterized as “much better” and “stronger.”

Congratulations on a tremendous campaign,” Trump said, reading from the Belichick letter in November 2016. “You have dealt with an unbelievable slanted and negative media, and have come out beautifully — beautifully. You’ve proved to be the ultimate competitor and fighter. Your leadership is amazing. I have always had tremendous respect for you, but the toughness and perseverance you have displayed over the past year is remarkable. Hopefully tomorrow’s election results will give the opportunity to make America great again.”

That’s what Belichick wrote. That’s what he believed. Unless and until he publicly retracts the sentiments or rescinds the letter or removes certain words (like “amazing”) and replaces them with something else (like “not amazing”), this was not a deathbed conversion. It was an effort to avoid what would have been the death knell for Belichick’s coaching career.

32 responses to “How should Bill Belichick’s decision be received?

  3. Doing whats right can and does often overshadow the why. Bottom line is BB was cognizant of the potential repercussions of accepting the award, and he demurred. He stated that over the past season he learned a lot about what was important to his team and more importantly he listened and acted upon what he learned. That’s my coach. I’m proud of him and the decision he made.

  5. Putting his country and his pride ahead of a stained diminished medal because of the presenter.

  6. It should be received as a politically correct act. No different from choosing to use the right words when discussing gender, racial, or other social justice issues.

  7. Belichick deserves credit for declining the award. Don’t overthink it. It’s a prestigious award that a person doesn’t lightly refuse. Yes his statement was weird but at this time it’s prudent to be careful in public statements.

  9. If a person in politics you voted for & approved of, behaved or did some stupid stuff,you’d be doing the exact same thing. You’d be saving your own butt. Florio, stop.. just stop trying to make others look bad when you’d be doing the exact same thing these guys are doing by distances themselves from the President. 99.9 percent of folks would do this! He declined it. Now you want him to even come out with more… amazing… you didn’t ask for that a few days ago.. just for him to decline it. That’s the problem with some people.

  10. Who cares? The bottom line is he did the right thing. Trump is toxic, and in the past couple of weeks he’s totally devalued the Medal of Freedom so that it’s worth about as much as a Cracker Jack prize.

  11. 1st off it wasn’t an insurrection. It was a peaceful protest with some bad actors causing problems. Why is it that the protesters that rioted and stormed government buildings previously were just “misguided”? Bills is a punk. He’s supposed to be the guy who stands up for principles . Oh that’s right, I forgot I’m talking about the coach that’s been caught cheating several times. Nevermind. It shouldn’t be that surprising that he has no personal commitment to anything.

  12. Belichick wrote his statement in a way that made it clear he was declining the award while also not trying to stir up you-know-what. So, not a moment too soon, in swoops the media to stir it up on his behalf. You just can’t win these days, even when doing everything right

  14. Here we go again, trying to stir up a controversy where there is none. He declined it, most people agreed with his decision. No need to go cherry pick his wording trying to find something that fits your narrative. Let it go.

  16. As a LONOG time Pats fan who REALLY appreciates the fact that Bill Bellichick has been the the coach of the Pats for the last 20 years/ And despite the optics of THIS year, I believe that Bill had the greater impact of the Pats unprecedented 10 year reign of success than Tommy.

    All that being said, while I am glad he refused to be used by the “ultimate user”, I wish it hadn’t taken a day to make what SHOULD have been an instantaneous response. AND I wish he’d been more strident in his refusal. This was NOT the time for a diplomatic even minded answer.

    BUT like he’s said so many times, “it is what it is” and he will have to live with it.

    SO I think I will feel like most will feel. Glad he refused the honor, saddened that it wasn’t as vehement as refusal as we would have liked.

  18. Pffft, anything he says won’t be enough for the woke mob. Since the season is over……it’s “On to 2021”. And I wouldn’t blame him for saying it.

  20. You’re putting him in a position where he can’t win. Not fair. Bottom line, he refused it. Accept that and stop analyzing why or when and does it count or not.

  21. I don’t get it. First Florio berates to not accept the award and when he does decline it, Florio still criticizes him.

    (my original comment went missing. Sorry if this is a double post)

  22. That supposed letter from Belichick reads to me like the report from Trump’s doctor (describing his health) the ended up being faked by Trump. Does anyone really believe Belichick used words like “beautiful”, “amazing” and “ultimate competitor and fighter”? Sorry, I think grumpy Bill doesn’t use excessive words like that.

  23. You don’t know what insurrection means and I promise you, had those been democrats who entered the capitol, you’d call them protestors. We keep asking you to leave your politics off this site. The reason why isn’t because we don’t want to face political reality, it’s because WE DON’T WANT TO GET MAD AT YOUR HYPOCRISY.

  24. Trump is also giving the Medal of Freedom to Jim Jordan, who was one of the leading voices fomenting insurrection in defiling the capitol last week.
    You’d think Jordan’s turning a blind eye to abuse at OSU would have been enough turning bad for one lifetime, but no.

    I can see why BB wouldn’t want any part of it at this point. The award doesn’t have the same sheen as it did previously.

  25. Please let it go. Belichick did the right thing. He wasn’t the only person that was purportedly friends with Trump prior to him being President, that was duped and later used by him.

  26. “Don’t overthink it. It’s a prestigious award that a person doesn’t lightly refuse. ”
    __________

    And if a few more people had taken a similar approach over the past few years BB probably never has to decline this award because we’d be in a different place. The list of enablers who looked the other way and went along with absurdities is long.

  28. There’s no pleasing you, Florio.

    You wanted Belichick to refuse the medal.

    He did.

    Now you want to question his motives for doing that????

    Who cares?!!!!!!!!

    Your liberal bias is showing clearly, Mike. This is supposed to be a football site, yet here you are politically questioning a man who did exactly what you said you hoped he would do.

    He did what he did. He did what you yourself called “the right thing”. He doesn’t owe you or anyone else an explanation. His reasons are his own.

    Be satisfied that he did “the right thing”, and quit trying to find something more to criticize.

  30. He reacted as a true American Patriot, He shunned a domestic terrorist and domestic terrorists, and stood with those who defend the Constitution and free elections.

  31. It’s most certainly a little but of both. This is a man who’s delt with the media the way he has for 20 years and some change. He gives you everything, and yet nothing at the same time. He probably wanted to accept, and would have before this week. But he’s smart enough to realize how the media spins things and politely declined and moving along.

