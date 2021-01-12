Jaguars interview Terry Fontenot for G.M. opening

Getty Images

The Jaguars added another name to their list of General Manager candidates on Tuesday.

It’s a name that’s familiar to anyone watching the other G.M. searches around the league. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Saints assistant G.M. of player personnel Terry Fontenot spoke with the team.

Fontenot’s interview was conducted remotely. That was also the case for his second interview with the Broncos, which also took place on Tuesday.

Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton is also interviewing with the Broncos a second time. In addition to the Jaguars and Broncos, Fontentot has interviewed with the Lions and Falcons during this hiring cycle.