Jets flying in Robert Saleh for second interview

The Jets are beginning to narrow their list of candidates for head coach.

New York is flying in 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for a second interview on Tuesday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Saleh’s first interview for the position was last week, with the Jets announcing they’d completed it on Jan. 8. The 41-year-old Saleh has been the 49ers DC since Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach in 2017. He’s had interviews with the with the Falcons, Lions, Jaguars, and Chargers in this coaching cycle.

Though Saleh is the first known finalist for the Jets job, Rapoport and Garafolo also report the club will likely have in-person interviews with other candidates.