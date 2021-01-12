Joe Burrow: My knee is starting to feel pretty normal when I’m walking around

Getty Images

Joe Burrow has a long way to go in his rehab, but still feels like Week 1 is a realistic target for his return from a torn ACL and MCL.

The 24-year-old quarterback said in a Tuesday press conference that he feels his knee is at about 15 percent right now. He’s recently been able to start doing body-weight squats.

“The first two weeks were pretty miserable,” Burrow said. “I couldn’t really get out of bed on my own or do untying on my own. But around week three or four, I was able to start walking on my own a little bit and it’s starting to feel pretty normal when I’m walking around.”

Burrow was having a solid rookie season when he suffered the knee injury on Nov. 22. In 10 starts, he’d completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,688 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’d also rushed for 142 yards a three TDs.

“It was obviously pretty devastating. I was looking forward to the second half of the year and making strides personally as a team,” Burrow said. “So unfortunately I wasn’t able to be out there with the guys, but I’m looking forward to next year now.”

The quarterback said the next stage of his rehab will come in mid-February when he’s able to start throwing at 12 weeks removed from surgery. Burrow will continue the process until the regular season begins in September, saying he thinks preseason games in August would be a little premature to get on the field for live action.

“I think I would get in practice and see how it feels through that, not in the preseason. I think preseason is probably pushing it a little bit,” Burrow said. “But that Week 1 goal is mine.”