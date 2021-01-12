Joe Judge: Keeping DC Patrick Graham was a priority for us

USA today Sports

Giants defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Patrick Graham drew interest from the Jets for their head coaching vacancy, but decided to sign a contract extension and stick with his current New York team.

In a Tuesday radio interview with WFAN, Giants head coach Joe Judge said retaining Graham was “huge.”

“Keeping Pat here was definitely a priority for us,” Judge said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “We know Pat’s going to have a lot of opportunities going forward.”

The Giants finished the season No. 9 in points allowed and No. 12 in yards allowed, narrowly missing the postseason at second place int eh NFC East with a 6-10 record.

Graham, 41, was the Dolphins defensive coordinator in 2019 before joining Judge and the Giants in 2020.