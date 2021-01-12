John Harbaugh: Ravens were high on Josh Allen in 2018 NFL draft

Getty Images

In the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, the Ravens chose quarterback Lamar Jackson. If things had played out differently, they might have taken Josh Allen.

As Ravens coach John Harbaugh prepares to coach against Allen and the Bills in Saturday’s playoff game, Harbaugh says he studied Allen coming out of Wyoming and would have loved to draft him.

“I watched him a lot, actually,” Harbaugh said, via PennLive.com. “He’s a guy that most of us here really, really liked. Just the arm talent and the ability to — the athleticism and the strength. He’s just a big strong guy.”

The 2018 first round produced three of the four quarterbacks still alive in the AFC playoffs: Allen, who went to Buffalo with the seventh pick, Jackson, who went to Baltimore with the 32nd pick, and Baker Mayfield, who went to Cleveland with the first pick. All three teams are happy with the quarterback they got.