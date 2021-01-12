Kevin Stefanski credits Alex Van Pelt’s “outstanding” playcalling

Getty Images

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski ordinarily calls the offensive plays, but with Stefanski recovering from COVID-19 and watching the game in his basement on Sunday night, that role fell to offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Stefanski had a great time watching Van Pelt work.

Stefanski said he loved seeing how aggressive Van Pelt was, not taking his foot off the gas even though the Browns were leading throughout the game, as Cleveland beat Pittsburgh 48-37.

“Alex was absolutely outstanding,’’ Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com. “I am so thrilled for him in Pittsburgh, which that means a little bit extra to him being the Pitt Panther legend that he is. He just was dialing them up. Great call after a great call and the guys were executing. Not surprised but really proud of him.”

Stefanski will be back on the sideline and calling the plays on Saturday in Kansas City. But Van Pelt proved he’s up to the task.