Lamar Jackson has “zero” experience playing in snow

Getty Images

The forecast in Buffalo for Saturday night calls for a 40 percent chance of snow with accumulation of as much as an inch.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has never played a snow game.

“Zero,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Saturday would be my first time playing football in the snow, if it does. Hopefully, it don’t.”

Jackson grew up in South Florida. He played his college ball at Louisville, where he saw snow for the first time.

“We had a snowball fight,” Jackson said, “so that’s totally different from playing in it.”

That is why, while everyone watching on TV likely is rooting for a snow game in Buffalo, Jackson hopes not.