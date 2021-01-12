Lamar Jackson jammed his thumb but insists he’s “good”

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson does not appear on the Ravens’ practice report, which allows Ravens fans to breath a sigh of relief.

The quarterback revealed he jammed his thumb, which was the reason he wore a glove for part of the wild-card playoff game against the Titans. He downplayed the injury Tuesday.

“I’m good,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

On Sunday against the Titans, Jackson threw for 179 yards and ran for 136 and a touchdown in winning his first postseason game.

The Ravens listed only three players on their estimated practice report Tuesday. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon (illness) and cornerback Marcus Peters (back) were non-participants and offensive tackle D.J. Fluker (knee) was limited.