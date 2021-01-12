Lions complete interviews with Arthur Smith, Ed Dodds

Getty Images

The Lions completed interviews with candidates for both their head coach and General Manager vacancies on Tuesday.

Arthur Smith was the new conversation on the coaching side. The Titans offensive coordinator has also interviewed with the Jets, Jaguars, Falcons, and Chargers since Tennessee lost to Baltimore last Sunday. The Eagles have also requested an interview with Smith.

Colts assistant General Manager Ed Dodds spoke with the team about their G.M. opening. Dodds was also on the list of candidates in Carolina, but withdrew his name from consideration for that position.

Around the same time that the team announced Dodds’ interview, there was word that Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes is headed to Detroit for a second interview with the team. That may signal that the team is closing in on a decision about who will run the personnel side of the team in the near future.