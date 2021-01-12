Lions flying in Brad Holmes for second G.M. interview

Getty Images

The Lions are beginning to narrow their search for a new General Manager.

Detroit is flying in Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes on Tuesday night for his second interview on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Holmes, who lives in Atlanta, previously interviewed with the club on Jan. 7.

Holmes has also drawn interest from the Falcons, with Schefter reporting Holmes has already interviewed with the organization twice.

Holmes has been with the Rams organization in St. Louis and Los Angeles since 2003. He’s been the team’s director of college scouting since 2013.