Mike Vrabel on Isaiah Wilson’s future: I wouldn’t even begin to be able to answer

Getty Images

The Titans used the 29th pick of the 2020 draft on tackle Isaiah Wilson, but they reaped no rewards from the selection.

Wilson was arrested for DUI just before the season opener, had two stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and was suspended for violating team rules. The rookie played four snaps in his lone appearance of a lost season and head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t touch a question about Wilson’s future during a Monday press conference.

“I can’t comment on Isaiah,” Vrabel said, via Adam Sparks of the Tennessean. “I wouldn’t even begin to be able to eloquently have an answer for you.”

The Titans didn’t get much from second-round corner Kristian Fulton or third-round running back Darrynton Evans, but their struggles are easier to chalk up to the usual rookie transition being more difficult without a proper offseason program. Vrabel’s non-answer Monday suggests the Titans feel differently about Wilson.