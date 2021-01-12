NFLPA applauds Bill Belichick’s decision to decline Presidential honor

Posted by Charean Williams on January 12, 2021, 3:22 PM EST
Mike Florio posed a question on PFT earlier today: How should Bill Belichick’s decision to decline the Presidential Medal of Freedom be received?

Hall of Fame golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player accepted the same honor from President Trump at the White House last week, a day after the deadly riot at the Capitol. Belichick was supposed to receive his this Thursday.

The Patriots coach released a carefully worded statement Monday, declining.

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith praised both the decision and the statement.

“Bill and I don’t share a lot of words,” Smith said in a videoconference Tuesday. “I know that’s going to come as a shock to everybody. But I thought that certainly his position was, I think, extremely important at this moment for a person who has an extremely high profile in the National Football League. Frankly, I thought his statement was spot on. He referenced standing with the players, referenced the conversations that were going on in his locker room about social justice, and while he recognized that it was an award that has honored a number of extremely deserving people in the past, he felt that at this time, at this moment in history that he should decline. I thought his statement was spot on.”

  1. How should his decision be perceived in a rational world or the current world we find ourselves in?

  2. I hate Belicheat but what he did was the right thing. The medal once was an honor were getting but when you give them to clowns like Nunes and Gym Jordan they become worthless and nothing you want to be associated with. So good for Bill!

  4. Freedom of speech is non existent today. Public personalities must conform to the narrative (Orange Man Bad). Otherwise you will receive the wrath of the Left/ Woke crowd. By the way, Bad Orange Man told the crowd to PEACEFULLY protest at the Capitol. He did not incite violence.

  5. vagabond1979 says:
    January 12, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    How should his decision be perceived in a rational world or the current world we find ourselves in?
    ——————————————————————
    Exactly as it was, which seems to be running about 75% in favor of Belichick’s not accepting the award.

    In the fringes of society, this will be blamed on some imaginary “deep state”, or “the lizard people”.

  7. Vasteelerfan says:
    January 12, 2021 at 3:36 pm
    I hate Belicheat but what he did was the right thing. The medal once was an honor were getting but when you give them to clowns like Nunes and Gym Jordan they become worthless and nothing you want to be associated with. So good for Bill!

    —–

    Agreed. But I also believe Nobel Peace prizes were once honored…..until they gave one to a guy just for being elected President who hadn’t actually done anything yet

  8. “By the way, Bad Orange Man told the crowd to PEACEFULLY protest at the Capitol.”

    Then why the violent coup?

  9. Agreed. But I also believe Nobel Peace prizes were once honored…..until they gave one to a guy just for being elected President who hadn’t actually done anything yet

    You must mean one of the President that wasn’t impeached twice, still has a twitter account and the respect of 70% of the country….sorry it bothers you so much. You have a problem with strong leaders of color like Obama, Tomlin, and Lebron which says more about you than about them. What Bill did was correct but being a person in favor of hoods and not masks you wouldn’t think so.

  10. We should all take the time needed to patiently teach our misled friends, neighbors, and family members the truth. Trump lied to them, since the very beginning. If they don’t want to hear it and refuse to listen, I’d like them to continue putting Trump flags in their yards and Trump bumper stickers on their cars. That way, they can be easily identified and thus avoided and ignored.

  11. Nobody wants a PMOF from Trump after he gave one to Limbaugh. Congress ought to try to rescind all those that Trump awarded to restore the integrity of the Medal.

  12. Please let this go Florio enough already. Yuo didnt want him to accept, he didn’t , and now another article about it.

  13. Why put politics in it? Maybe Belichick just that it was ridiculous for a football coach to receive a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Maybe he correctly thought there are more worthy individuals than him that should considered for this medal, but more than likely Belichick just didn’t want the distraction.

  14. Vasteelerfan says:
    January 12, 2021 at 3:36 pm

    I hate Belicheat but what he did was the right thing. The medal once was an honor were getting but when you give them to clowns like Nunes and Gym Jordan they become worthless and nothing you want to be associated with. So good for Bill!

    —–

    Agreed. But I also believe Nobel Peace prizes were once honored…..until they gave one to a guy just for being elected President who hadn’t actually done anything yet

    —————————
    It may be fair to say that he hadn’t done anything at the time he received the award.
    But in the 8 years that followed, did he do anything that disgraced the award and made receiving it cringeworthy?

