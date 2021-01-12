Packers place Simon Stepaniak on IR, make Jared Veldheer’s signing official

Getty Images

The Packers placed offensive guard Simon Stepaniak on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

The Packers needed the roster spot after agreeing to terms with offensive tackle Jared Veldheer.

Green Bay activated Stepaniak from the non-football injury list Dec. 2. The sixth-round draft pick was working his way back from offseason surgery to repair an ACL.

He did not appear in a game this season.

Veldheer played for the Colts on Sunday against the Bills, giving him a chance to make NFL history as the first player to play for two different teams in the same postseason.

Veldheer appeared in two regular-season contests and two postseason games last season with a start at right tackle in the 2019 divisional win over Seattle.