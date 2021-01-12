Panthers set up second G.M. interviews with Monti Ossenfort, Adam Peters

Getty Images

Word on Monday was that the Panthers are drawing closer to a decision about their next General Manager after interviewing 15 candidates and they’ve moved to set up second interviews with a couple of them.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will speak with Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort and 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters again.

Ossenfort joined the Titans last year after a long run with the Patriots that concluded with him serving as the head of college scouting. Peters just finished his fourth season with the 49ers. He spent eight seasons with the Broncos and six seasons with the Patriots before going to the NFC West club. Peters also played at UCLA when Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was an assistant at the school.

Rapoport adds that other candidates could be added to a second round of interviews before a decision is made.