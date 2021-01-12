Raiders hire Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Jon Gruden said he wanted to move quickly to find a new defensive coordinator and now he’s done so.

The Raiders are hiring former Chargers defensive coordinator and Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley for the position, the team announced on Tuesday.

Bradley had served as Los Angeles’ defensive coordinator since 2017, joining the organization the year Anthony Lynn was hired as head coach. In four seasons, the Chargers finished in the top 10 in points allowed twice and the top 10 in yards allowed three times.

Prior to his stint in L.A., Bradley compiled a 14-48 record in just under four full seasons as the Jaguars’ head coach.

The Raiders fired Paul Guenther as defensive coordinator on Dec. 13 after three seasons. Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli took over as the interim coordinator through the rest of the year and is expected to remain with Las Vegas.

The team has finished last, 24th, and 30th in points allowed since Gruden began his second stint as Raiders head coach in 2018.