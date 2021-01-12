Rams waive Jachai Polite

Getty Images

Linebacker Jachai Polite won’t be with the Rams at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

The Rams announced that they have waived Polite on Tuesday afternoon. They also protected punter Brandon Wright and kicker Austin MacGinnis from being signed off of their practice squad.

Polite last played for the Rams in Week 12. He had four tackles and a sack while seeing most of his playing time on special teams in 11 appearances.

Polite was a 2019 third-round pick by the Jets, but failed to make the team out of training camp. The Jets fired General Manager Mike Maccagnan after the draft and Polite’s departure was seen as a sign of disconnect between Maccagnan and then-head coach Adam Gase. Polite spent a brief period with the Seahawks before winding up on the Rams practice squad last year.