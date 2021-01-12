Ravens signing Greg Mancz, Jordan Mills to practice squad

Getty Images

The Ravens are signing a pair of veteran offensive linemen to their practice squad, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. Greg Mancz and Jordan Mills will join the team as insurance at the position.

Mancz played four games for the Texans this season, including in Week 17. He saw action on one offensive snap and 20 on special teams.

In his six-year career, Mancz has played 58 games with 28 starts, all with the Texans.

Mills, 30, spent much of the season on the Cowboys’ practice squad. He last appeared in an NFL game in 2019. He played three games with two starts for the Cardinals, seeing action on 81 offensive snaps and 12 on special teams.

A fifth-round choice of the Bears in 2013, Mills has appeared in 90 games with 84 starts.