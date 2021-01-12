Report: Eagles have contacted Lincoln Riley

Posted by Mike Florio on January 12, 2021, 9:41 AM EST
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - LSU v Oklahoma
Getty Images

On Monday, the Eagles fired coach Doug Pederson. Also on Monday, the Eagles contacted his potential replacement.

Geoff Mosher of InsideTheBirds.com reports that the Eagles already have reached out to Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to gauge his interest in the job.

Riley became the coach of the Sooners in 2017, and his quarterback pupils have included Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts.

Jalen Hurts, as in Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. And not Carson Wentz, as in Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Riley has been linked from time to time with NFL jobs, but there’s never been a serious courtship of him by a professional team. If the Eagles plan to put on the table the kind of money that the Panthers have given former Baylor coach Matt Rhule (roughly $9 million per year), maybe Riley — whose current package averages more than $7.5 million per year — will listen.

Other factors surely come into play. Riley seems to have it made at Oklahoma. It may take making a lot more than $9 million per year to get him to make the jump to the next level, especially when the specific opening at the next level resides in a city where neither the media nor the fans will be as compliant or friendly as what he’s currently experiencing in Oklahoma.

Unless he wins in the NFL likes he’s been winning in college, where his record is 45-8.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Report: Eagles have contacted Lincoln Riley

  2. Why leave Oklahoma? Long term job stability at a perennial top 10 team and program. Not to mention he makes nearly as much as any NFL team would pay him. Seems like the type of job a coach might aspire to have?

  4. If the Eagles hire Lincoln Riley without interviewing Eric Bieniemy, you can pretty much forget about talking about anything but the Rooney Rule for the next 3 months.

    Won’t that be fun

  6. Calm down. Riley is not coming to Philadelphia. No experienced HC is going to take on this mess, with maybe one exception: Jim Caldwell or maybe atodd Bowles, who went to college at Temple. Both would be a good choices for the Eagles, Likely it will be Duce Staley because I think Lurie really wants to promote him and, again, unless it is Caldwell, no one else is touching this mess and working with an incompetent GM.

    But the mere fact of this leak makes you wonder how committed to Went they really are or was this just disinformation to distract from Pederson going. Snd kets face it, Pederson wanted out and thats been obvious fro weeks. And who can blame him?

    Eagles fan here, btw.

  7. Another college coach? Thought Lurie learned his lesson with Chip Kelly? Guess you can’t fix insanity. Doug Pederson should still be Head Coach.

  8. That would be a crapshoot at best. It’s a whole lot easier to recruit talent than to draft and live with the results. Best of luck if he’s the hire, but stranger things have happened (in Philly).

  9. I’d stay at Oklahoma, the Eagles are a good team, and usually its a well run organization, but right now the situation seems pretty volatile. Taking that job and trying to do too much really hurt Chip Kellys career trajectory.

  10. He’s not going to come to Philly where he has to answer to Howie Roseman. None of the big name coaching prospects with better options are gonna come here. It will most likely be Duce Staley because he likely doesn’t have another option.

  12. It makes sense to gauge his potential interest. Phenomenal resume’ especially with quarterbacks. He wouldn’t come cheap or without his own plan. He’d have a direction before he signed on the dotted line and probably would demand he had full control of the personnel on the football field as one with his resume’ should. So, if Lurie and Roseman are willing to pay in the neighborhood of 10-12 mil a year and give Riley full control over who the quarterback of the eagles is going to be, they have a chance. Other than that, he’ll stay in Oklahoma and continue to build his legacy.

  13. Did they at least wait until Doug was out of the building? For once, show some class Philly!

  14. No way Riley takes this. He has it made @ OK, and can be there for a decade or 2 no problem. Plus Philly just fired a SB winning coach, why in the world would anyone want to work for that owner?

  17. Remember when the Eagles fans where saying they would be a dynasty? That fan base doesn’t have the patience to build a true winner. They want to throw the baby out with the bathwater after every set back.

  19. I’m curious to see if Bienemy will come to the Eagles. I can’t imagine Lincoln Riley will, the picture is a little too hazy for a guy who is making millions and having a lot of fun as a college coach.

  22. Agree with others here. OU is the Bama of the Big XII and arguably could have given Bama a better game last night than any of the other 3 teams that made it in. Whereas the Eagles are a mess and will be looking at the cellar or 3rd place at best in the NFC-E for a while to come. Riley should stay put.

  24. All other qualified candidates aside, and I’m sure there are many….
    I’ve always been a fan of Deuce Staley. Would be nice to see him get elevated with a real chance. Albeit the situation with players, cap space, ego’s hurt feelings, is tough. He CAN handle it but it seems a bit unfair to any coach to walk into cold. Yo, Jeff, peel back the onion, look at Deuce, Deuce is the logical choice.

  26. Things worked out so well for the Eagles with the last trendy offense college coach in Chip Kelly, who says teams need to learn their lesson?

  27. STOP with the Bienemy to Philadelphia talk. Deuce Staley will be hired before Bienemy and rightfully so. He has been here for the past 3 coaches, is a real leader, a former player, and is a minority coach (something Lurie said he values). The problem is they are in awe with offensive innovation and production. They already have the guy they want to zero in on and it won’t be Bienemy.

  28. The Rooney rule is BS for every team. If you have to force teams to interview minorities isn’t that a slap in the face.

    If somebody is better than somebody else then hire them. I don’t care if they are purple. Neither does 95% of anybody else watching football.

    When we stop saying that “ so and so has been brought in for an interview, which. Will satisfy the Rooney rule” then we can move on from social issues. Just say we are bringing this guy in because he deserves a shot.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.