Reports: Bears are expected to retain Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy

Getty Images

Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano is retiring, according to multiple reports earlier Tuesday night. That was followed by multiple reports that the Bears are expected to retain General Manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy.

The team has yet to make an official announcement.

It is unlikely to quell Bears fans, who haven’t seen their team reach the Super Bowl since the 2010 season.

Pace has spent six years in Chicago, producing a 42-54 record with one NFC North title, two playoff appearances and two wild-card losses. Nagy, who just finished his third season, is 28-20.

The Bears have finished 8-8 each of the past two seasons, though they made the playoffs this year.

If Pace and Nagy return as expected, they will get another chance at finding a franchise quarterback. Mitchell Trubisky, the No. 2 overall choice in 2017, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this spring.