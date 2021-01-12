Ryan Kerrigan wants to be a starter with free agency in his future

Getty Images

Ryan Kerrigan has spent the last 10 seasons playing on the edge of Washington’s defense and his run with the team has gone well enough that he set the franchise record for career sacks this season.

Kerrigan got his 5.5 sacks while playing just 38 percent of the team’s snaps. Kerrigan’s long run as a starter came to an end with Chase Young joining Montez Sweat as bookends on a defensive line made up of first-round picks and his time with the team is set to come to an end as well.

Kerrigan is set for free agency this offseason and said he feels like playing fewer snaps this year will “help me maybe add a year or two here on the back end of my career.” He’d like those years to come as part of a starting lineup.

“I definitely want to be a starter,” Kerrigan said, via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post. “I mean, I think any player would say that. I don’t think anybody just wants to settle for being a role player or a reserve player. . . . I’ve got to really be open-minded to several factors and open-minded to all teams, and that’s kind of what I plan to do. I definitely feel like I’ve still got a lot of ball in me, a lot of good productive years ahead.”

Young and Sweat are the future in Washington, but it will still look odd when the defense takes the field without Kerrigan later this year.