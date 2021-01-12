Seahawks fire Brian Schottenheimer

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are in the market for a new offensive coordinator.

Seattle has fired Brian Schottenheimer, who has been the offensive coordinator since 2018, the team announced today.

“Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years. Citing philosophical differences, we have parted ways,” the team’s statement said.

The 47-year-old Schottenheimer has also been offensive coordinator of the Jets and Rams in addition to a number of other assistant jobs. He’ll land somewhere, although given the way Seattle’s offense stagnated down the stretch in 2020, he may be a tough sell as an offensive coordinator.

Now Seattle will try to find a coordinator who can run an offense that makes the most of Russell Wilson‘s skill set.