Sean McVay on Aaron Donald: The Terminator will be ready

Getty Images

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald typically takes the first practice day of the week off as a veteran’s rest day. Donald didn’t practice Tuesday but for injury.

He also might not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Donald has an injury to his ribs.

He played only 30 of 64 defensive snaps Saturday in the upset of the Seahawks.

The All-Pro will play against the Packers on Saturday, though, according to Rams coach Sean McVay.

“Unless something unforeseen happens, the Terminator will be ready,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team website.