Sean McVay remaining tight-lipped about QB plans for Packers game

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay made the call on which of his quarterbacks would start last Saturday’s playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks early last. He just didn’t tell anyone outside the building what that decision was.

McVay chose John Wolford to start as Jared Goff was going to be just 12 days removed from surgery to fix a broken thumb.

Goff had to replace Wolford early in the contest as a hit from Jamal Adams left Wolford with a stinger and unable to return to the game. With this Saturday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers approaching. McVay is similarly keeping tight-lipped about which quarterback will start this weekend.

“No updates on anything as far as some of the plans for what we’re going to do for the game,” McVay said on Tuesday via quotes distributed by the team.

That being said, Wolford wouldn’t have participated in practice on Tuesday while Goff would have been a full participant. The team only held a walkthrough so participation was estimated.

Goff is the team’s starting quarterback. He came in injured to win a road playoff game in Seattle last week, snapping a 10-game home playoff winning streak for the Seahawks. If Wolford can’t practice it would seem quite unlikely he’d start another road playoff game in Green Bay with Goff another week removed from surgery.

But McVay doesn’t have to say that now and so he’s not going to.

“That’s exactly right.” McVay said.

Goff completed 9-of-19 passes for 155 yards with a touchdown in relief of Wolford last week in the Rams 30-20 win over the Seahawks.