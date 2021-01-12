Terry Fontenot gets second interview for Broncos G.M. job

Getty Images

Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton won’t be the only Broncos General Manager candidate interviewing with the team for a second time.

Shortly after word that Paton is flying to Denver for an in-person meeting with the team broke on Tuesday, Mike Klis of KUSA reported that Saints assistant G.M. of pro personnel Terry Fontenot is also getting a second chance to meet with the team.

Unlike Paton, Fontenot will not have an in-person interview this time. A tweak to NFL rules allowed for execs from teams still in the playoffs to have second interviews in-person, but only if they will not visit their current team’s facility, attend practices or games, or be around coaches, players, or other essential staff.

Fontenot has also spoken with the Lions and Panthers since the end of the regular season.