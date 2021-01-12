Texans request interview with Eric Bieniemy

Getty Images

The Texans’ failure to request a head coaching interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy right after the end of the regular season reportedly rankled quarterback Deshaun Watson and the team is now trying to go in the other direction.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with Bieniemy for their opening.

Bieniemy will not be able to interview with the team until next week at the earliest. Bieniemy was available to interview with the Jets, Jaguars, Chargers, Falcons, and Lions last week because the Chiefs were on a bye, but he won’t be able to speak with the Texans until the Chiefs are done playing.

The Chiefs are the top seeds in the AFC and no one will be surprised if they make it back to the Super Bowl, which would make for a long wait for an interview.

All of that assumes that the request would be met with a positive response from Bieniemy given the team’s reluctance to ask for one before Watson’s displeasure became a matter of public discussion. They were in the process of hiring General Manager Nick Caserio and that likely changed the direction of their coaching search, but they did speak to Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady without having Caserio in place.