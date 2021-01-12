Texans request interview with Eric Bieniemy

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2021, 2:03 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

The Texans’ failure to request a head coaching interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy right after the end of the regular season reportedly rankled quarterback Deshaun Watson and the team is now trying to go in the other direction.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with Bieniemy for their opening.

Bieniemy will not be able to interview with the team until next week at the earliest. Bieniemy was available to interview with the Jets, Jaguars, Chargers, Falcons, and Lions last week because the Chiefs were on a bye, but he won’t be able to speak with the Texans until the Chiefs are done playing.

The Chiefs are the top seeds in the AFC and no one will be surprised if they make it back to the Super Bowl, which would make for a long wait for an interview.

All of that assumes that the request would be met with a positive response from Bieniemy given the team’s reluctance to ask for one before Watson’s displeasure became a matter of public discussion. They were in the process of hiring General Manager Nick Caserio and that likely changed the direction of their coaching search, but they did speak to Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady without having Caserio in place.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Texans request interview with Eric Bieniemy

  2. Is this “due diligence “ and a sincere attempt to evaluate him as a possible head coach or is this just placating their QB/Fan Base? Due to how long it’s taken to happen, I’m sure it is more placating than sincere.

  3. This is worse than when the Bengals missed on a trade because they didn’t get the paperwork in on time. Gee, I wonder if he chooses a team that requested him last minute or a team that made it known early they wanted him to be their guy.

  6. I’m not sold on him as a head coach. I look at him exactly like I looked at McDaniels in NE, and we all know how that worked out when you take the quarterback out of the equation

  8. I said it earlier this year, I’ll say it again. EB is focused on being the heir apparent to Andy Reid. He’s not interested in your poverty franchise.

  9. azjahawkr says:

    January 12, 2021 at 2:13 pm

    If I was EB, I would tell them to pound sand

    ————
    Why, because he has so many people willing to offer him a head coaching job? By all accounts his interviews are terrible and one of if not the main reason he has yet to get a head coaching job so he should be thrilled to interview anywhere if for no other reason than to improve his interview/communication skills.

  10. The Texans hierarchy looks so pathetic & weak right now. They want to interview Eric simply so Watson’s feelings won’t be hurt. Pathetic.

  11. Anytime you let a player hold a team hostage you have a problem. If they wanted to ask Watson what he thought once they were down to just two candidates I think that’s appropriate. But this tantrum shouldn’t be catered to. Green Bay was able to work this out with Aaron Rodgers, but he absolutely wanted to rule the roost. He was repeatedly expressing displeasure with all sorts of things when LaFleur came in. Green Bay did a great job working with Rogers and really didn’t concede anything. They drafted who they wanted, and ran the scheme they wanted, kept Rogers happy, and look where they are now. Texans should use that as a model

  12. amadeus says:

    January 12, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    This is worse than when the Bengals missed on a trade because they didn’t get the paperwork in on time. Gee, I wonder if he chooses a team that requested him last minute or a team that made it known early they wanted him to be their guy.

    ——
    Your logic falls apart be cause he doesnt have multiple teams to choose from, he has multiple interviews and hes yet to be reported as a top candidate for any job other than the media thinking he should be.

  14. Bieniemy is an astute detailed coach and would make an excellent choice. I just wish Minnesota Viking ownership would move to get him before he gets away and is successful elsewhere like other players and coaches who have left the Vikings.

  15. It seems like Bienemy is the answer – sounds like Bienemy will only leave for an ideal situation. Something seems fishy that Bienemy hasn’t been snapped up.

  16. I never understood why the team was interviewing head coaching candidates anyway. The plan was always to put a GM in place and then let them move quickly to fill the head coach role. Interviewing candidates before the GM was in place seemed premature.

    Hopefully this is Caserio running the process in the correct manner. But you’re going to have some work to do to convince Bieniemy that it’s not a token interview.

  19. Chiefs should deny the interview request. Force the Texans to deal Watson and eliminate any threat that the Texans pose (In any) to the rest of AFC for years to come.

  20. With all the bad trades that the Texans made and with their high draft choices gone, there are better HC jobs than with the Texans. Other teams with some talent have a better chance to improve with their own and some with multiple high draft choices to use. Plus the Texans organization seems questionable – with a certain high level exec with a questionable background that seems to have influence with a questiomable owner.

  21. Whoever is in charge of the Texans search for a HC is completely inept.

    It makes absolutely no sense that they’re willing to wait put their coaching search on hold until after the Super Bowl to interview EB and risk missing out on candidates who sign with other teams in the meantime.

    My sympathies, Texans fans.

  22. phillipriversthrowingmotion says:

    I said it earlier this year, I’ll say it again. EB is focused on being the heir apparent to Andy Reid. He’s not interested in your poverty franchise.

    I’ve been thinking he’s waiting for someone to retire, like Andy Reid or Sean Payton, instead of going to a team that is a train-wreck.

  23. Game, set, match to Deshaun Watson.

    Simply a move to appease him. Bieniemy stands no chance of actually being hired.

  24. amadeus says:
    January 12, 2021 at 2:15 pm
    This is worse than when the Bengals missed on a trade because they didn’t get the paperwork in on time. Gee, I wonder if he chooses a team that requested him last minute or a team that made it known early they wanted him to be their guy.

    _____

    I just thought about that as I was watching the Alabama v Ohio St game last night. Wasn’t former Alabama QB guy one of the players? McArron or somehting like that? What a cluster, even for those teams.

  25. Or they just rightly waited until they had a General Manager in the building to continue their search. Or did you all want Cal McNair and Jack Easterby hiring the coach…

  26. EB would be a solid choice for HC of the Texans. Watson would thrive in an offense similar to that of KC. The big challenge for EB and the Texans brass would be to obtain the talent around Watson necessary to resemble KC.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.