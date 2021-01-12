Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees is oldest QB matchup ever

Getty Images

When the Buccaneers play the Saints on Sunday, we’ll see the oldest quarterback matchup in NFL history.

Brady is 43 and Brees will turn 42 on Friday, and the combined age of 85 will be the oldest for two quarterbacks playing against each other in NFL history.

The previous record was a combined age of 84, set when Brady and Brees met each other twice during the regular season. The previous playoff record was a combined age of 78, set two years ago when 41-year-old Brady’s Patriots took on 37-year-old Philip Rivers‘ Chargers.

Brady became the oldest quarterback ever to play in a playoff game when the Buccaneers beat Washington on Saturday. Brees is the second-oldest to start a playoff game, after Brady, although both George Blanda and Vinny Testaverde played in the playoffs, as backups, when they were older than Brees is now.

Brady is having some fun with the matchup, posting on Twitter an image showing he and Brees looking elderly, and saying the game should be on the History Channel.