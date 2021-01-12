Washington requests G.M. interviews with Martin Mayhew, Ryan Cowden

Getty Images

After Washington’s loss to Tampa last weekend, head coach Ron Rivera said that he would meet with owner Daniel Snyder to map out their offseason intentions on several fronts.

One of the topics up for discussion was whether the team will hire a General Manager this offseason. They’re reportedly getting the ball rolling on that front this week.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that the team has requested an interview with 49ers vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew. Mayhew has worked for the 49ers for the last three years and spent over seven seasons as the Lions General Manager earlier in his career.

JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports they have also requested an interview with Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden. Cowden has spent the last five years with the Titans and was in the Panthers organization for 16 years, so he knows Rivera well.

Former Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney has also been talked about as a candidate for the opening in Washington.