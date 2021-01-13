Aaron Donald has “no pain” and feels “healthy”

Getty Images

The Terminator is ready.

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald echoed what coach Sean McVay said a day earlier (without calling himself The Terminator as McVay referred to the All-Pro).

“No pain,” Donald said, via Stacey Dales of NFL Media. “I feel healthy.

Donald played only 30 of 64 defensive snaps Saturday in the upset of the Seahawks because of an injury to his ribs. Donald said he got the wind knocked out of him when the injury occurred but wanted to return anyway.

“The way I’m feeling right now, I’m not too worried about it,” Donald said. “I feel good. I feel strong, and I’ll be ready come Saturday.”

Donald referred to his injury as his “damn side.”

“I’m good,” he said in an effort to change the subject.

Donald didn’t practice Tuesday and might not practice today or Thursday either. But Donald vows to play through any lingering soreness Saturday.