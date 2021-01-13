Aaron Donald wouldn’t mind playing in snow at Green Bay

USA TODAY Sports

Although some Rams players (like quarterback Jared Goff) would prefer not to play in the snow at Lambeau Field, one Rams player would have no problem with it.

“I wouldn’t mind it as long as it’s not too much snow,” Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald told reporters on Wednesday. “I haven’t played in a snow game since I was about seven years old. So it’s been a long time. Those types of games, you know, it’s going to be a dog fight. So, I wouldn’t mind that, but as long as we are still able to do what we need to do out there, guys still flying around, it’d be different, but we’d be fine.”

Donald says the coldest game he ever played happened at Pitt, against Rutgers in his junior year.

Currently, the Saturday forecast in Green Bay calls for a high of 34 degrees, a low of 23, with a 25-percent chance of precipitation and 16 mile-per-hour winds. The game begins at 3:35 p.m. local time on Saturday.