AFC divisional round has youngest group of quarterbacks ever

Getty Images

The NFC playoffs will give us the NFL’s oldest quarterback matchup ever this weekend. In the AFC, it’s a different story.

All four starting quarterbacks whose teams advanced to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs are 25 or younger. This is the first time ever that all four starting quarterbacks in the divisional playoffs in one conference were 25 or younger.

On Saturday Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who just turned 24, takes on Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is 24 and 9 months. On Sunday 25-year-old Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes on 25-year-old Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield, Allen and Jackson were all first-round picks in the 2018 NFL draft, and this is also the first time that three quarterbacks from the same first round are in the same conference’s divisional playoffs.

Jackson vs. Allen will be just the fourth divisional round matchup between quarterbacks 24 or younger in the Super Bowl era. The three previous cases were Dan Marino vs. Bernie Kosar after the 1985 season, Daunte Culpepper vs. Aaron Brooks after the 2000 season and Mahomes vs. Deshaun Watson last year.