Andrew Thomas undergoes ankle surgery

Getty Images

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday that showed his left foot in a cast.

Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that Thomas underwent ankle surgery.

“It’s an issue that had bothered Thomas for a while, but he was able to manage the pain during the season,” Duggan wrote. “He should be ready for the offseason program.”

Thomas, the fourth overall choice, played all 16 games and started 15 as a rookie. He played 96 percent of the offensive snaps and also contributed on special teams.

Thomas had two holding penalties and three false starts. He allowed 8.5 sacks, according to STATS, Inc.