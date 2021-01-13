Andy Reid: Clyde Edwards-Helaire feeling better every day

Getty Images

The Chiefs were back on the field for their first official practice of the divisional round, and there was good news on the team’s leading rusher.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been out since suffering a high ankle sprain against the Saints in Week 15. But he was on the field for the team’s Wednesday practice, with head coach Andy Reid saying the running back is “feeling better every day.”

“He just went right at it. Fearless with it. And as a result, he’s probably a little bit ahead,” Reid said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

That’s the good news. But wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf), cornerback Rashad Fenton (ankle), and linebacker Willie Gay (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.

Watkins played only 10 games this season, making 37 catches for 421 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Last year, Watkins had 52 receptions for 673 yards and three TDs before catching 14 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s postseason run.