Arthur Smith has second interview with Falcons, with Jets next up

Getty Images

The Titans gained only 209 yards in their 20-13 wild-card playoff loss to the Ravens. Yet, that hasn’t slowed the interest in Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith from teams with head coaching vacancies.

The Falcons had a second interview today with Smith, NFL Media reports. Smith left Atlanta and flew to New York to have dinner tonight with Jets brass.

He then has interviews with the Eagles on Thursday and Lions on Friday.

Smith has spent the past 10 seasons with the Titans, the past two as offensive coordinator. He began his NFL career as a defensive quality assistant for Washington from 2007-08.

The Jets had 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh in town earlier today. He was the first candidate to get a second — in-person — interview.