Bears confirm Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace are back

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 13, 2021, 11:17 AM EST
Chicago Bears Introduce Matt Nagy
Getty Images

The Bears will not be making any changes at the top.

Bears General Manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy will both be back for the 2021 season, Bears Chairman George McCaskey confirmed today. McCaskey said he was impressed with Pace and Nagy’s work during the 2020 season.

McCaskey also expressed faith in Bears President Ted Phillips. In turn, Phillips acknowledged that many Bears fans want to see major changes within the franchise, but everyone in the organization’s front office is committed to making it work with the current power structure.

The Bears did reveal that neither Nagy nor Pace has received a contract extension. So there’s no doubt that both of their jobs are on the line this year.

The Bears are standing by Pace and Nagy because they’ve made the playoffs two of the last three years, but the Bears still haven’t won a playoff game since the 2010 season, and they head into this offseason with several major questions, the biggest of which is who their starting quarterback will be in 2021.

Those questions need to be answered, but today Bears fans found out only that the team is staying the course.

14 responses to “Bears confirm Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace are back

  1. Really ? Bwahahahaaaaaaaa

    (deep breath)

    Hahahaaaaahahahaaaa

    No Really ? George McMediocre sure knows how to run a team (into the ground)…..

    And the rest of the Division applauds….

  2. And the rest of the NFC North (excluding the lions) breathes a deep sigh of relief and then proceeds to laugh at the bears for sticky Nagy and Race since they tripped into the 7 seed.

  3. You just can’t fire a coach every 2-3 years. Khan gave Marrone four years in Jacksonville. I think he’s insane to hire Meyer, but coaches need more than 2-3 years. Nagy has been to postseason twice also.

  4. Somehow I don’t see Trubisky pulling a Watson and crying in a corner about this even though he would have a much bigger gripe than Deshawn.

  5. As a Packer fan this is great news. I love seeing horrible leadership from the other three division rivals. And all three have poor leadership

  6. edelmanfanclub says:
    January 13, 2021 at 11:23 am
    You just can’t fire a coach every 2-3 years. Khan gave Marrone four years in Jacksonville. I think he’s insane to hire Meyer, but coaches need more than 2-3 years. Nagy has been to postseason twice also.
    —————————————————————————————-
    How did the team improve from the previous season? Oh, it didn’t. I’m sure you also think Matt Patricia just needed a another season as he was turning the Lions around. After bringing in a HC for 2-3 years, you can see what direction your franchise is headed in.

  7. Sorry Bears Fans. I have been through it. My team kept terrible GM’s and Coaches for decades. A terrible thing for a fan to have to endure.

  9. So I guess they are happy with total ineptitude and 8-8 is a big success and Mithell is gonna be a QB someday? okay got it.

  10. If not for the Packers, the NFC North sort of resembles the NFC East. How can the Bears hold on to these guys? They are absolutely the most predictable team in football, especially the offense. They had no business being in the playoffs.

  12. Phillips and Pace are two of the biggest problems with this team. Both of those goons needed to go. Nagy, keep on a prove he’s not part of the problem deal when replacing Phillips and Pace. Yet again, we are looking forward to trading to much draft stock for a mediocre player at best. Maybe in the next draft day trade, Pace can put a package together that includes Phillips.

  14. Oh this is such wonderful news!!! Talk about thinking outside the box!

    Please be sure to keep Tribscuit, too. You know, cloning technology has nearly been perfected. I highly suggest the Bears duplicate Mitch to ensure they’ll have the same low standard of quarterback play on the off-chance he gets injured next season.

    Stay the course, McCaskey — right into that massive iceberg up ahead!

