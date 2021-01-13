Bears confirm Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace are back

Getty Images

The Bears will not be making any changes at the top.

Bears General Manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy will both be back for the 2021 season, Bears Chairman George McCaskey confirmed today. McCaskey said he was impressed with Pace and Nagy’s work during the 2020 season.

McCaskey also expressed faith in Bears President Ted Phillips. In turn, Phillips acknowledged that many Bears fans want to see major changes within the franchise, but everyone in the organization’s front office is committed to making it work with the current power structure.

The Bears did reveal that neither Nagy nor Pace has received a contract extension. So there’s no doubt that both of their jobs are on the line this year.

The Bears are standing by Pace and Nagy because they’ve made the playoffs two of the last three years, but the Bears still haven’t won a playoff game since the 2010 season, and they head into this offseason with several major questions, the biggest of which is who their starting quarterback will be in 2021.

Those questions need to be answered, but today Bears fans found out only that the team is staying the course.