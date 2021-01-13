Bills trying to get Devonta Freeman up to speed

Getty Images

After running back Zack Moss suffered a season-ending ankle injury last Saturday, the team moved to add a veteran to the running back room.

Devonta Freeman signed to the practice squad after being released by the Giants last week. On Wednesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the team is working to get Freeman ready to play as soon as possible.

“I had the unfortunate opportunity to go against him for many years in the NFC South,” McDermott said, via Chris Brown of the team’s website. “So bringing him in was a good move and he adds to what we have and we’ll try to get him up to speed as quickly as possible.”

Devin Singletary and Antonio Williams are also on hand at running back as the Bills prepare for Saturday’s home game against the Ravens.