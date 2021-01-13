Broncos hire George Paton as new general manager

Getty Images

The Broncos have found their new GM.

George Paton and the Broncos have agreed to terms on a deal that makes Paton Denver’s general manager, according to multiple reports.

The Denver GM job opened up when John Elway stepped aside from day-to-day personnel work, although Elway will continue to oversee the Broncos’ front office.

Paton has spent 14 seasons with the Vikings, working as assistant general manager under Rick Spielman. He has also spent time with the Bears and Dolphins. Now Paton will get to work on turning around a Denver team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since Peyton Manning retired.