Browns activate Denzel Ward, Kevin Johnson

The Browns have a pair of cornerbacks back on the active roster.

Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both players missed the last two games after testing positive.

Their presence would be welcomed by the defense under any circumstances, but all the more so after Robert Jackson went down with a hamstring injury last Sunday. Jackson started that game alongside Terrance Mitchell and M.J. Stewart.

Left guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but could return in time to face the Chiefs this weekend. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is expected back for that game after missing last weekend’s win due to a positive test.