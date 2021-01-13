Bruce Arians tells Bucs not to let Saints provoke them into personal fouls

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is warning his team not to get caught up in trash talk.

Arians noted that the officials were letting the Saints get away with a fair amount of trash talk last week against the Bears, and when Bears receiver Anthony Miller retaliated against Saints cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson, Miller was ejected. Arians hopes the officials call the game strictly and his players don’t lose their cool.

“They let it get out of hand and it cost a team an ejection,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Arians said he doesn’t want his team to get provoked into personal fouls like the Bears did.

Earlier this week, Arians said the Saints “have a ton of swagger” but that his team is itching for a third chance at a New Orleans team that beat Tampa Bay twice in the regular season. It should be a great game, but one in which Arians doesn’t want to see emotions get out of hand.