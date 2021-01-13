Chiefs sign Antonio Callaway to a reserve/future contract

Getty Images

The Chiefs hope to win three more games before this season is over, but their ongoing playoff run didn’t stop them from making a move with 2021 in mind.

Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports that the team has signed former Browns and Dolphins wideout to a reserve/future contract. Callaway will become part of the team’s offseason roster upon the end of the 2020 season.

Callaway was a Browns fourth-round pick in 2018 despite missing the 2017 season at Florida while serving a suspension. He had 43 catches for 586 yards and five touchdowns during his rookie season, but opened the next season serving a four-game suspension for violating the substance abuse policy and was released after appearing in four games.

He earned another 10-game suspension before the year was out and resurfaced with the Dolphins this season. He caught two passes for 20 yards in five games with the team.