Chuck Pagano: I’m excited to start this new chapter of my life

Getty Images

After multiple reports of the news emerged on Tuesday night, Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano officially announced his retirement from coaching on Wednesday.

“After 36 years of coaching the game I love, I have decided to retire from the National Football League,” Pagano said in a statement released by the Bears. “I’d like to sincerely thank the McCaskey family, Ted Phillips, Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy for the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing organization. Also, many thanks to the Irsay family and the Colts organization. I am forever grateful to that community and to the support they have always given me both on and off the field. I’d also like to thank all the coaches, players and staff throughout my career. Thank you will never be enough to express my gratitude.

“As much as I love coaching, it takes a lot of time away from your family and loved ones. I’m excited to start this new chapter of my life and can’t wait to be able to spend more time with my family. This has been an amazing ride and I have made countless relationships that I will cherish forever.”

The 60-year-old Pagano spent the last two seasons as the Bears’ defensive coordinator. He was the Colts head coach from 2012-2017, compiling a 53-43 record with the club. Indianapolis advanced to the AFC Championship Game under Pagano in 2014, falling to the Patriots.

Pagano got his start in coaching at USC before moving to the pros as the Browns’ secondary coach in 2001.