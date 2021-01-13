Clyde Edwards-Helaire limited on Wednesday injury report

Getty Images

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is getting better every day, and now that’s reflected in the club’s injury report.

Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, a good sign for his potential availability for Sunday’s divisional-round matchup with the Browns. Edwards-Helaire has been out since suffering the injury in Week 15 against the Saints.

The bye week likely helped him, since this represents Edwards-Helaire’s first official time practicing since then.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf), linebacker Willie Gay (ankle), and cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot/ankle) did not practice.

Tight end Deon Yelder (groin) was the only other limited participant.

Running back Le’Veon Bell (knee), linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (knee), offensive lineman Mike Remmers (back), wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (back), and cornerback Armani Watts (concussion) were all full.