Cooper Kupp, John Wolford don’t practice Wednesday

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said on Wednesday that he feels “no pain” from the rib injury that knocked him out of last Saturday’s win over he Seahawks, but he was an observer at practice later in the day.

Donald was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday’s estimated injury report and he drew the same listing when the team went through with a regular practice session on Wednesday. There hasn’t been much concern from the team or Donald about him missing Saturday’s game in Green Bay and it is unlikely that sitting out on Thursday would change that view.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp (knee) and quarterback John Wolford (neck) may not be in the lineup, however.

Head coach Sean McVay called Kupp day-to-day early this week and he did not get on the practice field Wednesday. Wolford was also out after being forced to leave last Saturday’s game following a hit from Seahawks safety Jamal Adams.

Quarterback Jared Goff (thumb) was a full participant. McVay has not said who will start this weekend, but Wolford’s condition may make that a moot point.

Guard David Edwards (ankle) and linebacker Terrell Lewis (ankle) missed practice. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) was a limited participant.