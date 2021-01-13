Derwin James starving for football after missing entire season

When the Chargers fired Anthony Lynn as their head coach this month, many noted that the job is an attractive one because of how good quarterback Justin Herbert looked as a rookie.
Herbert isn’t the only Chargers player who got off to a quick start. Defensive end Joey Bosa was the defensive rookie of the year in 2016 and safety Derwin James was an All-Pro after his rookie season. That was 2018, but it may feel a bit longer because of how little James has played since then.
A foot injury before the 2019 season kept him out for 11 games and he missed all of this season with a torn meniscus in his knee. James called the latter injury “devastating” because of how long he was out in 2019 and said that he’s aching for a chance to get back on the field.
“I think I’m about to starve, how hungry I am. I can’t even lie to you,” James said, via the team’s website. “I feel like I just need to eat something. I’m hungry.”
The Chargers have the same appetite and a healthy James would be a big plus for whoever they hire as their next head coach.