Eagles interview Joe Brady for head coach

The Eagles are moving forward with their head coaching search by talking with one of the cycle’s hottest candidates.

Philadelphia has interviewed Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Ian Rapoport of NFL media reports.

Brady, 31, has interviewed with the Falcons, Texans, Chargers, and Jets. He just completed his first season with Carolina after spending the 2019 season as LSU’s passing game coordinator.

After firing Doug Pederson on Monday, the Eagles have also expressed interest in 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod mayo.