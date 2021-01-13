Former NFL player Tim Lester dies of COVID-19 at age 52

Getty Images

Tim Lester, a fullback who spent eight seasons in the NFL in the 1990s, has died of COVID-19. He was 52.

In college at Eastern Kentucky, Lester was a star running back, gaining 3,640 yards in his college career. But when he was drafted by the Rams in 1992, he became a blocking fullback and had a successful career as a lead blocker while rarely running the ball himself.

After three years with the Rams, Lester played four years with the Steelers and then one final year with the Cowboys.

Lester was a lead blocker for Jerome Bettis on both the Rams and the Steelers and was sometimes called the “Bus Driver” for leading the way for Bettis, who was known as “The Bus.”

After retiring from the NFL, Lester founded a youth football program in Milton, Georgia.