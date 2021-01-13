Jack Conklin, B.J. Goodson, David Njoku won’t practice for Browns on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Browns will do something they’ve rarely done in the last few weeks on Wednesday — practice.

But a few of the team’s key players won’t be on the field.

Right tackle Jack Conklin, linebacker B.J. Goodson, and tight end David Njoku will all miss Wednesday’s session.

Conklin suffered a hamstring injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Steelers and was unable to return to the game. Goodson suffered a shoulder injury, but came back to play. And Njoku has a hamstring injury. He caught one pass for seven yards in 31 snaps in Sunday’s victory.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said all three players are day-to-day.