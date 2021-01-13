Jacksonville City Council defeats Jaguars’ Lot J deal

Getty Images

Jaguars owner Shad Khan has a vision for the area around the stadium in which the team plays its home games in Jacksonville. Jacksonville does not share that vision.

On Tuesday, the Jacksonville City Council defeated the so-called “Lot J” proposal for development of the area around TIAA Bank Field. The proposal needed a 13-vote supermajority; the effort failed, 12-7.

“We pulled the plug on Lot J,” Jaguars president Mark Lamping said, via News4Jax.com. “It’s dead . . . . [I]t’s time to turn the page.”

The proposal hinged on a $152.7 million public investment that now won’t be made.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan presumably won’t be happy about the development. In October, he made crystal clear his belief that the Lot J proposal was critical to the growth of Jacksonville.