Joe Burrow: I think Zac Taylor is going to be a really good coach

Though head coach Zac Taylor is 6-25-1 in two seasons, the Bengals elected to bring him back for a third year.

That record may at least be partially impacted by quarterback Joe Burrow tearing his ACL and MCL during the club’s Week 11 matchup with Washington. But Taylor will at least have 2021 to show progress within the club’s development.

Burrow said Tuesday he was excited to hear the Taylor era will continue in Cincinnati.

“I think Zac’s going to be a really, really good coach,” Burrow said, via the team’s website. “Obviously we didn’t win as many games as we expected this year. We had a lot of key injuries that kind of prevented us from doing that, but with one more offseason I think next year’s going to be a lot of fun and we’ll take a big step.”

The Bengals have finished below .500 for five consecutive seasons after winning the AFC North at 12-4 in 2015. Burrow expects to be ready for Week 1, and his health will be key in turning things around for Cincinnati in 2021.